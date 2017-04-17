Installed Building Products announces successful refinancing

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has successfully refinanced its borrowings under its existing Term Loan and Delayed Draw Term Loan facilities, and closed its previously announced $300M Term Loan B facility and $100M ABL Revolving Credit Facility.

The new $300M Term Loan B facility matures in 2024 and has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 300 basis points with a LIBOR floor of one percent.

The Term Loan B facility has no financial maintenance covenants and is rated BB by S&P Global Ratings and B1 by Moody’s Investors Service.

The new $100M ABL Revolving Credit Facility has a five-year duration and an interest rate of LIBOR plus 125 - 175 basis points based on excess availability.

With the completion of the transaction, the company has total net indebtedness of $269M and continues to have a conservative capital structure.

Press Release