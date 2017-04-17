CMS plans to trim certain reimbursements for ABIOMED's Impella heart pump

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has published a draft of the proposed hospital payment levels for ABIOMED's (NASDAQ:ABMD) Impella heart pump that will be instituted on October 1. The public may comment on the proposed reimbursements until June 13.

Two of the four DRG categories will increase modestly: Impella assistance in catheterization lab only ($57,622 compared to $57,460) and ICU care and removal of Impella, after transfer from outlying hospital ($39,474 compared to $37,564).

The other DRG's will be reduced: Impella implant with care after cath lab ($63,487 compared to $95,971) and biventricular implant ($152,464 compared to $161,472).

The company says it is reviewing all relevant data with will be discussing the proposed rates with CMS during the open comment period.