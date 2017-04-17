Williams Partners to sell Geismar olefins stake to NOVA Chemicals for $2.1B

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) agrees to sell its stake in Williams Olefins, which owns an 88.46% interest in the Geismar, La., olefins plant, to NOVA Chemicals for $2.1B.

WPZ also will enter into long-term supply and transportation agreements with NOVA Chemicals to provide feedstock to the Geismar plant through WPZ's Bayou Ethane pipeline system on the Gulf coast.

WPZ says it plans to use the sale proceeds to pay off its $850M term loan and fund part of the capital and investment expenditures that are part of its growth portfolio.