Booz Allen Hamilton announces launch of unsecured senior notes offering

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) announced the launch of $350M aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to repay its revolving credit facility and to use any remaining net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion or all of the outstanding deferred payment obligation established in connection with the acquisition of Booz Allen by The Carlyle Group in 2008.

Press Release