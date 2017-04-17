Laureate Education announces proposed offering of up to $800M of senior notes due 2025

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) intends to offer up to $800M in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering together with a portion of the net proceeds from its initial public offering and net proceeds from the recently announced $1,925M senior secured credit facilities, to repay, redeem or repurchase certain of its outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes due 2019, repay the Company's term loans under its senior secured credit facilities and/or repay the seller notes used to partially finance the acquisition of FMU Group, and pay certain related fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

