Google buys lands near Tesla's gigafactory

Google (GOOGL, GOOG) acquired about 1,210 acres of land near Reno, Nevada and within just a few miles of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) massive gigafactory complex.

The company was already expected to build a data center within the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in the future, although no immediate plans have been set. In Reno, there's some speculation that the new tract of land could be used for testing self-driving cars at higher speeds.

