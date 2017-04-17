OncoMed's tarextumab flunks mid-stage lung cancer study; shares plummet 26% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) slumps 26% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that its Phase 2 PINNACLE study assessing tarextumab, in combination with etoposide plus either cisplatin or carboplatin, in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer failed to achieve its primary endpoint of progression-free survival or secondary endpoints of overall survival and biomarkers indicative of Notch pathway gene activation. In other words, the addition of tarextumab showed no treatment effect over and above etoposide or chemo.

Last year, tarextumab flopped in a mid-stage pancreatic cancer study.

Tarextumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors. It is believed to have two mechanisms of action: down-regulating the Notch signaling pathway which appears to have anti-cancer stem cell effects and affecting pericytes, contractile cells that wrap around endothelial cells of small blood vessels, impacting the stromal (connective tissue) and tumor microenvironments.

In another bid of bad news, the company has discontinued enrollment in a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating brontictuzumab (OMP-52M51) plus chemo for the third-line treatment of colorectal cancer due to intolerability.

CEO Paul Hastings says “Based on the events of today and last week, we will be undertaking a comprehensive portfolio prioritization review immediately. The immediate task ahead is to thoroughly examine the available data, our resources and the opportunities to re-focus our efforts. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with $156.9 million in cash and short-term investments.”

Previously: OncoMed slumps 43% premarket on diminished prospects for tarextumab (Jan. 25, 2016)