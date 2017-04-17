Novocure's Optune shows treatment benefit in brain cancer patients; shares ahead 7% premarket

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) perks up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that results from a post hoc analysis from the Phase 3 EF-14 study showed the addition of Optune to physician's best choice second-line treatment ((PBCSLT)) after first disease recurrence in glioblastoma patients increased survival. The data were just published in CNS Oncology.

Median overall survival of patients treated with Optune increased 28% versus those receiving PBCSLT alone with 30% less risk of death (11.8 months versus 9.2 months, p=0.049; hazard ratio = 0.70).

Several weeks ago, the company reported positive long-term data from EF-14.

Previously: Novocure's Optune added to chemo extends long-term survival in brain cancer patients; shares ahead 66% premarket (April 3)