Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

|By:, SA News Editor

CBLI +37% on announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its review of a side-by-side analytical comparison of two formulations of entolimod.

WPRT +28% on announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Auxiliary Power Unit business for $70M.

HTGM +25% on entering into a  molecular profiling research agreement with Centre Léon Bérard.

ALR +17%.

STRP +16%.

BLPH +15%.

MGI +8%.

ATNM +7%.

NVCR +7% on publishing data from a post hoc analysis of the EF-14 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Optune in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma.