Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CBLI +37% on announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its review of a side-by-side analytical comparison of two formulations of entolimod.
WPRT +28% on announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Auxiliary Power Unit business for $70M.
HTGM +25% on entering into a molecular profiling research agreement with Centre Léon Bérard.
ALR +17%.
STRP +16%.
BLPH +15%.
MGI +8%.
ATNM +7%.
NVCR +7% on publishing data from a post hoc analysis of the EF-14 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Optune in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma.