Vince Holding dealys 10-K filing

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) announces that it's delaying its Q4 and fiscal year reports due to unanticipated issues related to the integration of a new IT system.

The company filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC to extend the deadline to file the reports until on or before April 28.

The company says that it believes that the transition and implementation of new will result in one or more material weaknesses in internal controls.

"We are in the process of correcting any systems deficiencies that we have identified and expect this to be completed during fiscal 2017. I would note that, until our systems are fully remediated, we will continue to conduct additional due diligence around our quarterly closing procedures to ensure the accuracy of our financial results," notes CEO Brendan Hoffman.

Source: Press Release