Perry Ellis International announces Original Penguin men’s apparel agreement in South Africa

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) entered into an agreement with Sector Apparel Group for the distribution of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear men’s apparel in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland.

These iconic products will be available in department stores and independent retailers as well as online and are planned to launch in Spring 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Sector Apparel Group to the Original Penguin family. Working with Sector Apparel Group will not only leverage the equity of this powerful brand but also continue our strategic initiative to expand our global reach,” stated George Feldenkreis, Executive Chairman of Perry Ellis International.

Press Release