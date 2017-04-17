Sluggish trend continues for restaurant sales

Restaurant sales improved in March, but still stayed in negative growth territory, according to data from Black Box Intelligence.

Same-store sales fell 1.1% Y/Y during the month. Comparable traffic was down 3.4%.

"Factors like restaurant oversupply and additional competition for dining occasions continue to take their toll on chain traffic," warns Black Box.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, RT, SONC, WEN, BWLD, BDL, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, BOBE, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, PBPB, PLKI, FRSH, RAVE, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, BGR, BJRI, CHUY, FRS, CBRL, GTIM, TAST, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, SHAK, YUM.

