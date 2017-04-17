U.S. stocks open higher; European markets closed for holiday

Stocks open in the green, shaking off geopolitical tensions as markets look to bounce back from last week's 1.1% decline in the S&P 500; Dow +0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.2% .

Asian equity markets began the week on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite closing -0.7% ; European bourses are closed for Easter Monday.

In U.S. economic data, the Empire State Index fell to a reading of 5.2 in April from a two-year high of 16.4 in March.

U.S. earnings season will ramp up this week, with Netflix and United Continental kicking things off following today's closing bell; the rest of the week will see large cap names such as J&J, IBM, UnitedHealth, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, AmEx, Visa, Verizon and GE, among many others.

U.S. Treasury prices are stable, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.23%, while the U.S. Dollar Index is -0.4% .

U.S. crude oil, coming off its third straight weekly advance, -0.3% at $53.03/bbl.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index