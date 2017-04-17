Euronet to review new Ant Financial-Moneygram agreement

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) says it will review the amended merger agreement between Moneygram International and Ant Financial.

Euronet CEO Michael Brown: "We have long believed a combination with MoneyGram would be of great benefit to Euronet and MoneyGram stockholders, customers and other stakeholders of these two great companies, which would be even stronger when combined. We are disappointed that the MoneyGram board has chosen not to pursue this combination."

Source: Press Release

