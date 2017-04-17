Concerns raised on U.S. tourism

Marriott International (MAR +0.4%) CEO Arne Sorenson says the Trump administration's actions around travel are "not helpful" to the industry.
"We are trying to encourage the administration to say: while we might be working on some of these other issue [such as security risks], we actually want to communicate a welcome to the rest of the world and encourage travel," notes Sorenson.
Expedia (EXPE +0.9%) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and travel tracking firms have also warned on declining interest by tourists in visiting the U.S.