Zymeworks readies IPO

Vancouver, BC-based Zymeworks (Pending:ZYME) is set for its IPO of 4.5M common shares at $13 - 16. Proceeds should be ~$65M.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops multifunctional therapeutics initially focused on cancer. Its lead product candidate is Phase 1-stage ZW25, a bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the cancer cell growth-stoking protein HER2. Its second pipeline candidate is Phase 1-stage ZW33, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate based on the same antibody framework as ZW25 but coupled with a cytotoxic payload.

2016 Financials ($M): Revenue: 11.0 (+13.9%); Operating Expenses: 48.9 (+65.0%); Net Loss: (33.8) (-76.0%); Cash Consumption: (35.2) (-58.6%).