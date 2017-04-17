Synergy Pharmaceuticals Names Gary G. Gemignani as CFO and EVP

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP -2.6% ) appoints Gary G. Gemignani as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 17, 2017.

Mr. Gemignani replaces Senior Vice President, Finance, Bernard Denoyer, who will retire on July 1, 2017.

Most recently, Gemignani served as CEO and CFO of Biodel (now Albireo), overseeing business and strategic planning, operations, and financing activities of the Company.

Chairman and CEO Gary S. Jacob: "We are very fortunate to have Gary Gemignani stepping into the critical leadership role of CFO as Synergy moves into our next chapter as a commercial company. Gary brings extensive expertise in financial and operational management, business development and strategic planning to Synergy, and a proven track record of driving significant shareholder value. We look forward to Gary’s contributions as we continue to optimize the TRULANCE™ launch and efficiently capitalize on this opportunity.”