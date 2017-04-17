Craft trends seen as troublesome for Boston Beer

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic warns that the craft environment is becoming tougher for Boston Beer (SAM -0.2% ).

Craft beer sales are expected to be up only 3% to 4% in the second half of the year, with sales from smaller and local breweries accounting for a higher mix. Eve more troubling, despite the expected deceleration in sales, craft capacity is still on the rise.

Zuanic's take on Boston Beer is that it was late to the IPA boom and has a heavy reliance on seasonals.

Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on SAM. On downside risk, Zuanic writes that "taking a sector P/E of 20x on the low end of guidance would yield a price of $84."