United Community Banks Names Jefferson Harralson as CFO and EVP

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) appoints Jefferson L. Harralson as executive vice president and chief financial officer of both the parent company and its banking subsidiary, United Community Bank.

Mr. Harralson will replace Rex Schuette, who has served in the role of CFO for the past 16 years.

CEO Jimmy C. Tallent: "Jefferson’s appointment follows an extensive national search for a well-suited executive to oversee the company’s financial operations. Jefferson will play a key role in the development and execution of United’s financial strategies during a period of significant growth. He is an experienced financial leader whose knowledge of the banking industry will be invaluable as we execute our business strategy over the next several years.”

Press Release