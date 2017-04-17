SoCal Edison unveils California's first battery storage-natural gas power plant

Edison International’s (EIX +0.2% ) SoCal Edison utility says it completed southern California's first-of-its kind battery storage and natural gas power systems, designed to help the region backstop increasing amounts of renewable energy and cope with potential shortages.

SoCal Edison says it partnered with GE and Wellhead Power Solutions to install 10 MW lithium ion batteries at two of its gas generators.

SoCal Edison says the plants are designed to fire up during periods of peak demand, and expects the batteries, which can provide instant power while gas turbines ramp up, to reduce fuel use and lead to emission reductions of at least 60%.

The installation comes after a months-long leak crippled the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage field near Los Angeles, raising concerns about potential energy shortages; also, the state has mandated that utilities get half of their power from renewable sources by 2030.