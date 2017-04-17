Cloudera sees $12-$14/share in IPO, valuation up to $1.79B

Cloudera (Pending:CLDR) is setting price expectations in a 15M-share initial public offering at $12-$14/share, terms that would value the company up to $1.79B.

That's based on 128M shares outstanding expected after the offering. Including options and grants, the valuation could be $2B-$2.4B.

Cloudera was valued at $4.1B in 2014 based on an investment from its biggest stakeholder, Intel (INTC +0.7% ) -- which paid $30.92/share.

Intel may buy up to 10% of the upcoming offering, Cloudera says, which would help keep its stake from becoming diluted.