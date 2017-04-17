Repros nabs new patent covering uterine disorder med Proellex; shares up 9%

Thinly traded nano cap Repros Therapeutics (RPRX +9.2% ) jumps on a 6x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the USPTO has issued a new patent (No. 9,616,074) covering the use of selective progesterone receptor modulators (SPRMs) like telapristone acetate (Proellex) or ulipristal acetate with an off-drug interval (ODI) for the treatment of estrogen-dependent hyperproliferative uterine conditions such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

Specifically, the patent defines an ODI is the daily administration of the SPRM for a certain period, followed by an ODI sufficient for the patient to menstruate, followed by another period of SPRM treatment.

Proellex is currently in Phase 2 development.