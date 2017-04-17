Great Basin restructures convertible debt; shares jump 156%

Great Basin Scientific (GBSN) is up 156% on increased volume in response to the exchange of its 2016 Senior Secured Convertible Notes and Series F Preferred Stock into Series A Senior Secured Convertible Notes. The company also improved the terms and exchanged its Series B Senior Secured Convertible Notes into new Series B Notes.

The Series A and B Notes are both convertible at $3.00 per common share. The conversion is fixed with no future price resets possible. Noteholders are restricted from converting their notes into common stock for six months from the date of the note exchange.

Noteholders have agreed to reduce the size of the Series B Notes and associated restricted cash by $10.0M ($16.2M to 6.2M).