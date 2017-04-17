Tesla drops price, ups standard features on Model S

The price on Tesla's (TSLA -0.9% ) cheapest vehicle - the 75kWh Model S - has been dropped $7.5K to $69.5K. Alongside, the all glass roff and automatic rear power liftgate have been made standard equipment.

That might be upsetting to buyers who just ordered the 60kWh model for $68K (now discontinued), but Tesla has also dropped the price of upgrading to a 75kWh battery from $9K to $2K.

The Model X 60-to-75kWh upgrade now costs only $6.5K vs. $9.5K previously.

The changes come ahead of the release of the Model 3 (whose base price should be about half of that $69.5K).