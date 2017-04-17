Straight Path shares respond to Verizon chatter, +17%; GSAT +9.8%

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is up another 17% today in response to pre-holiday news that Verizon may be the third party looking at topping AT&T's $1.25B bid for the company.

The hunt for 5G-assistive spectrum is still likely sweeping up other spectrum-focused companies: Terrestrial Low-Power Service firm Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is up 9.8% today, reaching its highest point since last June.