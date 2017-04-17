Epix renews distribution deal with Frontier Communications

Ahead of MGM taking full control of premium channel Epix from Viacom (VIA, VIAB -0.1% ) and Lions Gate (LGF.A +0.8% , LGF.B +0.9% ), Epix has renewed its distribution deal with Frontier Communications (FTR +2.1% ).

The channel is "an important part of our offerings," says Frontier's Steve Ward.

But the deal is important to Epix, too: It's not carried by the top two MVPD distributors, Comcast and AT&T's DirecTV, meaning it makes up ground with carriage on other cable, satellite and IP video providers.