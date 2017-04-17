Netflix powers into earnings print

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 2.76% as buyers rush in ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report, due out after the market closes.

Cowen notes that the steamer's guidance for Q1 U.S. net subscriber additions seems conservative based on sesquential historical drops in growth for Q1.

The options watchers at Bloomberg say that call/put action on Netflix is implying a 7% share price move after the earnings are disclosed. A lower degree of suggested volatility than normal.

