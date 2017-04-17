'Fate of the Furious' sets global opening record with $532.5M

The Fate of the Furious continued its series' practice of revving up box-office grosses for Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), setting international records as it led all comers at the movies this weekend.
The eighth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise tagged $100.2M domestically -- more than six times the $15.5M take of No. 2 film The Boss Baby (FOX +0.7%, FOXA +0.8%) -- but combined that with $432.3M in foreign markets for a worldwide take of $532.5M.
That beats a record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $529M in the same time span. It was the top film in all of the territories (more than 60) where it opened, and set records in 17 of them. The $432.3M in foreign receipts beat a record held by Jurassic World of $316.7M.
Rounding out the top five were other continuing films: Beauty and the Beast (DIS +0.4%) was No. 3 with $13.6M (bringing its domestic cumulative number to $454.6M for its five weeks); Smurfs: The Lost Village (SNE +1.5%) No. 4 with $6.5M; and Going in Style (TWX +0.4%) No. 5 with $6.4M.