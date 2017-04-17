'Fate of the Furious' sets global opening record with $532.5M

The Fate of the Furious continued its series' practice of revving up box-office grosses for Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), setting international records as it led all comers at the movies this weekend.

The eighth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise tagged $100.2M domestically -- more than six times the $15.5M take of No. 2 film The Boss Baby (FOX +0.7% , FOXA +0.8% ) -- but combined that with $432.3M in foreign markets for a worldwide take of $532.5M.

That beats a record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $529M in the same time span. It was the top film in all of the territories (more than 60) where it opened, and set records in 17 of them. The $432.3M in foreign receipts beat a record held by Jurassic World of $316.7M.