BP says leaking Alaska well now under control

BP (BP -0.3% ) says it successfully killed the onshore well on the North Slope of Alaska that began leaking oil and gas last Friday.

The total amount of oil spilled and whether the crude affected the snow-covered tundra nearby is not yet clear, but authorities believe the crude contamination likely is contained within a gravel area directly surrounding the well site.

The BP leak comes as the remote North Slope, once home to the biggest U.S. oilfields, enjoys a resurgence as companies work to improve production from aging wells and extend their reach to new supplies; North Slope production rose to 565K bbl/day in March, its highest level since December 2013.