Harley-Davidson offers dealer rebates in unusual step

Harley-Davidson (HOG +0.3% ) is offering rebates on 2016 motorcycles in order to help clear dealer inventory, according to Reuters.

At least two dealers told Reuters that the unusual measure of the company offering rebates is tied to making room for 2017 models. The rebates may have boosted Harley's Q1 shipment volume, but dinged its gross margin rate.

Harley reports Q1 earnings tomorrow morning. Analysts expect the motorcyle seller to report revenue of $1.35B and EPS of $1.02. Shipments of 69K are anticipated for the quarter (Harley guided for 66K to 71K).