Elliott says letter in Arconic CEO ouster read as "threat to intimidate or extort"

Elliott Management says the ousting of Arconic (ARNC +3.7% ) CEO Klaus Kleinfeld is a "necessary first step" on the path to a stronger company, but it remains concerned over the judgment of the current board.

ARNC said Kleinfeld's departure was the result of a letter sent to an Elliott executive that showed "poor judgment," but Elliott says the letter "read as a threat to intimidate or extort a senior officer of Elliott Management based on completely false insinuations," and it then informed the board.

"When such conduct manifests itself in a pattern as it has here, it is not a CEO problem. It is a board problem," Elliott says.