Valmont, Circor move higher on Stifel upgrades

Valmont Industries (VMI +3.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $167 price target, up from $160, at Stifel, which sees several potential catalysts ahead thanks to increased highway spending, improving energy and mining markets, and better utility pricing.

The firm also thinks the recent 8% pullback in the stock from recent highs provides an attractive entry point, and while valuation still looks high, the fact that a number of its businesses are at troughs, combined with upcoming catalysts, should help the multiple expand.