Valmont, Circor move higher on Stifel upgrades

Valmont Industries (VMI +3.2%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $167 price target, up from $160, at Stifel, which sees several potential catalysts ahead thanks to increased highway spending, improving energy and mining markets, and better utility pricing.
The firm also thinks the recent 8% pullback in the stock from recent highs provides an attractive entry point, and while valuation still looks high, the fact that a number of its businesses are at troughs, combined with upcoming catalysts, should help the multiple expand.
Circor (CIR +8.9%) also shoots higher following a Stifel upgrade to Buy from Hold, seeing the ~6% YTD decline while oil prices are roughly flat and the rig count is higher as creating a positive risk/reward situation in the short term and a solid entry point for the long term.