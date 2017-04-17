Snap gets brief bounce on report suggesting it look at sale

Shares in Snap (SNAP -1.3% ) spiked briefly out of the doldrums a short bit ago after publication of a report in The Information suggesting "Why Snap May Want to Sell Soon."

The spike dissipated quickly, though. Shares have dipped below the $20 mark for the first time since March 21.

The company's current course may not be tenable any more, in an environment where Facebook (FB +1.4% ) is determinedly copying Snapchat's distinctive features and adding users while doing so, the report says.