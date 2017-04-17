Solid earnings from United, CEO talks 'watershed' moment

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) reports passenger revenue per available seat mile came in flat for Q1. The company expects PRASM to increase 1% to 3% in Q2.

Key Q1 metrics: Cargo ton miles +20%. Revenue passenger miles +2.2% to 47.611B. Capacity +2.6% Y/Y. Load factor -30 bps to 79.6%. Unit costs fell 5.1% due to lower fuel costs.

The company generated $547M in operating cash flow during the quarter and ended with $6.4B in "unrestricted" liquidity.

CEO Oscar Munoz calls the PR disaster last week a "watershed" moment for the company. "We are dedicated to setting the standard for customer service among U.S. airlines," he says. The earnings conference call could reveal what kind of impact that United expects from the booted passenger debacle.

