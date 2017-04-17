Barracuda Networks Q4 beats on top, bottom lines

Barracuda Networks (CUDA +1% ) is up 2.5% after hours following fiscal Q4 earnings where growth in subscription revenues more than made up for a drop in appliance sales.

The company beat on top and bottom lines. Gross billings came to $103.2M, up from a year-ago $95.8M; billings for core products were up 21% to $63.8M.

Active subscribers were up about 15% to 321,000, with a dollar-based renewal rate of 89% (93% on annualized basis).

Revenue breakout: Appliance, $19.9M (down 8%); Subscription, $69.4M (up 11.7%).

Conference call beginning now, 4:30 p.m. ET.

