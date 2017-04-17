Financials lead stock market bounce

Stocks closed at session highs, rebounding from losses ahead of the long holiday weekend on concerns about North Korea and other geopolitical risks that wound up more calmly than some investors had feared.

"This is a relief rally," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, told CNBC. "Are out of the woods? No, I still think we're in the midst of a pullback" given geopolitical conditions.

The financial sector (+1.7%) was a major impetus behind the today's bullish tone, with the tech (+1%), industrials (+1%) and consumer discretionary (+1%) groups also among the outperformers.

U.S. crude oil slipped 1.1% to settle at $52.63/bbl, as traders took profits following the recent rally, and contributed to the energy sector's (+0.2%) underperformance.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a five-month low before recovering to add 2 bps at 2.25%.

European markets were closed for Easter Monday, but the euro and pound nevertheless added 0.3% apiece against the U.S. dollar.