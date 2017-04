According to reports in the WSJ and FT, Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is close to an agreement to purchase the U.K. cereal maker for £1.4B, or $1.75B. A formal announcement could come as soon as tomorrow morning.

It's the latest in a number of foreign takeovers of U.K companies in wake of the Brexit vote. According to the FT story, U.K. target M&A is at its second highest level in eight years.

Reports from earlier this year suggested Weetabix could go for as high as $1.9B.