AdCare chief axed over bogus education credentials

After an internal investigation, AdCare Health Systems (NYSEMKT:ADK) fires Chairman and CEO William McBride III over intentionally misrepresenting his education credentials when he was hired in October 2014. Specifically, he told the company that he earned an MBA at UCLA which was untrue. The false information was subsequently included in the press release announcing his appointment and in his biographical information on the company's website.

President and CFO Allan Rimland will add CEO duties to his current responsibilities.