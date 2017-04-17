BP accuses Monroe Energy of wrongfully terminating contract

BP accuses Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) subsidiary Monroe Energy of wrongfully terminating a crude oil supply contract in 2016, costing it at least $59M in damages, Reuters reports, citing a federal court filing.

Monroe signed a three-year contract with BP in 2014 to supply its 185K bbl/day refinery outside Philadelphia with crude oil from the Eagle Ford or Bakken shale fields, but notified BP last June that it was severing the contract, alleging BP was intentionally blending batches of Eagle Ford crude that did not meet the API gravity grade called for in the contract, according to the lawsuit.

BP says the agreement included no language that barred it from commingling grades of crude oil from the same fields, and that blending batches of Eagle Ford crude from different wells was a routine industry practice; "Monroe's allegations were nothing more than an unfounded pretext to terminate" the contract, BP says.