Husky Energy to drill two wells on new exploration block offshore China

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) has signed a production sharing agreement for a new exploration block in the Pearl River Mouth Basin offshore China.

Husky expects to drill two exploration wells on the shallow water block in 2018 in conjunction with two planned exploration wells at a nearby exploration block.

Husky is the operator of both blocks during the exploration phase, with a 100% working interest; if a commercial discovery occurs, Chinese partner Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) may assume a participating interest of up to 51% during the development and production phase.