Cardiovascular Systems to recall saline infusion pump

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) says it is voluntary recalling its 7-10014 Saline Infusion Pump, with plans to recall and replace ~900 units.

CSII says electromagnetic interference present in the hospital environment may cause the pumps to switch to standby mode during use, possibly resulting in a delay in certain coronary artery procedures; no patient injuries have been reported to date.

CSII expects to record ~$1.5M in related expenses in its FQ3 2017, but says the recall and related charge will have no adverse effect on FQ3 revenue and net loss guidance already provided by the company.