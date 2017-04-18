Paris climate agreement in focus

Top White House advisers will meet today over whether to recommend President Trump withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have urged the President to stay in the deal, along with SecState Tillerson.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP and Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) have also endorsed the pact.

