Pence comments on Asia trade deals

Continuing his four-nation tour of the Asia-Pacific, VP Mike Pence emphasized that all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea and the U.S. was with the Japanese people "100 percent."

He also announced a free trade deal may be worked out between the two countries in the future, but outlined that the current South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement needed to be reviewed and reformed.

