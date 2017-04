Theresa May has called a snap general election in the U.K., with the vote to be held on June 8.

With a 19 point lead in polls over her nearest rivals, it seems to be an opportunity for her Conservative party to gain a sizeable majority as Brexit negotiations get underway.

Sterling had a sharp fall ahead of the announcement, but has now pared losses. The FTSE 100 is down 1.3% to 7,234.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU