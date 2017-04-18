comScore expands relationship with Facebook to increase trust and transparency in digital advertising

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) announced the introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to the validated Campaign Essentials campaign measurement suite.

"The addition of demographic reporting for Facebook ads in vCE marks another step forward in providing advertisers and agencies with transparent, uniform measurement across all platforms and devices," said Gabe Goldstein, senior director of product management at comScore. "We're also pleased to offer both demographic and viewability metrics for Facebook and Instagram campaigns – a testament to our goal of easing the complexity of campaign measurement for our clients."

Press Release