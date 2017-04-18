GNC Holdings spikes after earnings beat

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) reports a 3.9% decrease in same-store sales for Q1 to top the consensus analyst expectation for a 8% drop. Same-store sales were down 4.6% in franchised U.S. stores.

Transaction growth was up 9.3% during the quarter, while average transaction amount fell 12.1%.

Sales off the website channel fell 7.2% due in part to a pricing adjustment, but management says the GNC storefront on Amazon is topping expectations.

Revenue fell 3.8% in the U.S. and Canada segment to $553M during the quarter. International segment revenue was up 7% to $39.4M. Manufacturing/wholesale revenue fell 8.6% to $53M.

The company ended the quarter with a total of 8,983 store locations globally vs. 9,064 stores a year ago.

