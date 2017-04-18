Cardinal Health buys three businesses from Medtronic for $6.1B; shares down 7% premarket

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) inks an agreement with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to acquire its Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for $6.1B. Total revenues of the three units were $2.3B for the 12-month period ending October 2016.

The deal will be immediately accretive by more than $0.21 to fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EPS, including $100M of inventory step-up costs during the first several quarters, and $0.55 to non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2019. By the end of 2020, synergies will exceed $150M/year. Cardinal will add more than 10K employees to the payroll.

The transaction will be financed with cash on hand and $4.5B in new senior unsecured debt.

Chairman and CEO George S. Barrett says, "We are thrilled about today's announcement, as this well-established product line is complementary to our medical consumables business and fits naturally into our customer offering. For this reason, this product portfolio has been on our radar for many years. We distribute some of these products today and have been collaborative partners with the leadership of this business. Given the current trends in healthcare, including aging demographics and a focus on post-acute care, this industry-leading portfolio will help us further expand our scope in the operating room, in long-term care facilities and in home healthcare, reaching customers across the entire continuum of care."