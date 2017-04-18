Surge in trading revenue boosts BofA's quarter

Q1 net income of $4.9B or $0.41 per share vs. $3.5B and $0.28 earned one year ago.

Consumer Banking net income of $1.89B up 7% Y/Y. Net interest income of $5.78B up 8.5%; deposit balances up 10%. Noninterest income of $2.5B slipped a hair mostly thanks to lower mortgage banking income and a divestiture gain recorded in Q1 a year ago. Provisions for credit losses of $838M vs. $531M a year ago; reserve build this year of $66M vs. a $208M release a year ago. Efficiency ratio improves to 53% from 58%.

Global Wealth and Investment Management net income of $770M up 4% Y/Y.

Global Banking net income of $1.729B up 58% Y/Y. Provisions for credit losses fell to just $17M from $536M thanks to energy improvement. Investment banking fees up 37% to $1.6B.

Global Markets net income of $1.297B up 33% Y/Y, with revenue up 27%. Sales and trading revenue of $4B up 23%; FICC revenue up 29%.

Previously: Bank of America beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 18)