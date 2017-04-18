Futures lower ahead of earnings

Wall Street futures are all down about 0.3% amid a busy week in corporate earnings and warnings of a delay to U.S. tax reform.

European indices are also in the red, lead by the FTSE 100 ( -1.6% ), as Theresa May called a snap general election in the U.K. to be held on June 8.

Oil is down 0.7% at $52.26/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1289/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.22%.

