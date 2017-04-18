J&J Q1 top line up 2%; earnings off 1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 17,766 (+1.6%); Consumer: 3,228 (+1.0%); Pharmaceutical: 8,245 (+0.8%); Medical Devices & Diagnostics: 6,293 (+3.0%).

Key product sales: Remicade: 1,672 (-6.0%); Stelara: 823 (+12.0%); Invega Sustenna/Xeplion/Invega Trinza: 604 (+17.7%); Zytiga: 523 (-6.3%); Xarelto: 513 (-9.5%); Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta: 430 (-4.9%).

Pre-tax earnings: 5,575 (+5.3%); Non-GAAP pre-tax earnings: 6,103 (+5.2%); Net income: 4,422 (-0.8%); Non-GAAP net income: 5,038 (+3.8%); EPS: 1.61 (+1.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.83 (+5.8%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $75.4B - 76.1B; Non-GAAP EPS: $7.00 - 7.15.

Shares are off a fraction premarket on light volume.